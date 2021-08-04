Grant pursued to create apartments above former drug store

by Marianne Gasaway

The new owners of an iconic downtown Clear Lake building hope to qualify for a new state grant created to support rehabilitation of upper story housing in downtowns.

Monday night the Clear Lake City Council set two public hearings concerning a grant application requested by Austin and Jessica Wood, owners of the former Corner Drug (and later Thrifty White Pharmacy) building at 2 N. 4th St. The first hearing on Aug. 16 will focus on obtaining input into a Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment. Input from the public is requested in identifying needs and projects to improve the city. The second hearing will focus on input regarding the submission of a Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Housing Conversion Grant application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). The grant would be used for the development of residential apartments on the second story of the Corner Drug building.

Myrtle Nelson, executive director of the North Iowa Area Council of Governments, and City Administrator Scott Flory explained federal funds earmarked for COVID-19 relief are available to cities through the new grant.

Awards are limited to existing buildings to either rehabilitate un-occupiable units or convert existing space into new units. All spaces must be vacant and un-occupiable at the time of application. “Un-occupiable” means an existing space that is not currently able to be occupied, or would not be occupiable with minimal minor improvements such as paint, flooring, or cosmetic updates. The property must be located in an existing downtown. The maximum award per project is $500,000.

Applications must be submitted to the IEDA through the municipality in which the housing project is located, and in coordination with a CDBG experienced grant administrator.

Nelson said the state is interested in addressing workforce shortages and is funneling CARES Act money into addressing housing needs for workers.