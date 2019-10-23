GrandStay, Jethro’s will anchor development

(Above) A conceptual drawing of the GrandStay Hotel and conference center to be built in Clear Lake.

by Marianne Gasaway

A GrandStay Hotel and conference center, along with a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant, will anchor Clear Lake’s new Courtway Park development on 5.8 acres east of Interstate 35.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously and enthusiastically approved an economic development agreement with the parties Monday night.

GrandStay Hospitality President Jon Kennedy and David Harchanko, of Apollo Development, were on hand to speak with the Council and share their vision for the $16 million project.

“We’re a lifestyle brand and we will depict the lifestyle of your community and propel the marketing of your community to the world,” Kennedy told the Council. “We can advertise, we can go up against Marriott or you name it, whoever is out there, with our product and our name, and that will give you tremendous exposure.”

GrandStay Hospitality, based in Minneapolis, Minn., has 34 hotels throughout the Midwest. Clear Lake will be the third Iowa location for the hotel, joining Ames and Rock Valley. Approximately one-half of its properties are located in Minnesota, with others reaching neighboring Wisconsin, Illinois, North and South Dakota, and extend-