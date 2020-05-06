Graduation still on for May 17; Options follow

Not much has gone as planned for Clear Lake High School seniors this spring, but the school district isn’t ready to give up on its scheduled May 17 commencement ceremony just yet.

Acting on the recommendation of CLHS Principal Chris Murphy, the School Board voted Tuesday to hold commencement Sunday, May 17, if the gathering is allowed by the State. June 21 and July 19 were set as alternate dates.

School leaders are hopeful Governor Kim Reynolds will continue to lift restrictions put in place to battle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective May 1, restaurants were allowed to re-open at 50 percent capacity, and churches, fitness centers, retail stores and farmers markets are now open with specific operating criteria.

Superintendent Doug Gee noted that if Governor Reynolds continues to ease restrictions, possibly as soon