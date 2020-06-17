Graduation Day is Sunday for CL seniors

(Above) Chairs are “socially distanced” on the Clear Lake High School gymnasium floor in preparation for Sunday’s Commencement Ceremony.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

Graduation day has finally arrived for the Clear Lake High School Class of 2020. Class members will receive their diplomas in a scaled-back ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, June 21, in the high school gymnasium.

The School Board approved a commencement ceremony plan at its Tuesday, June 16 meeting. The ceremony was to have been held May 17, but was rescheduled for June due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions.

CLHS Principal Chris Murphy said crews are working this week to prepare the gymnasium for the event. That includes spacing the seating on the gym floor to accommodate 91 chairs for graduates. Seating will also be spaced in the bleachers for parents.

The ceremony will be open to seniors’ immediate family only, with each student receiving four tickets, according to Murphy.

Anyone who is high-risk or above 60-years-old, is encouraged not to attend. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances of the gym, and masks are strongly recommended for everyone.

The program will include recorded music, rather than have the high school band and choir perform.

Three graduates have been chosen as theme speakers. Riley Cooney, Jackson Loge and Lydia Futrell will address their classmates. Board of Education member Chad Kuhlers, whose son Anthony is a member of the class, will also deliver remarks. Board President Chyrl Bergvig will award diplomas.

The commencement ceremony will be live streamed over the district’s Facebook page and on CL Tel channel 1. CL Tel will also make the event available on demand after it is over.

There is a direct link to the district’s Facebook page on its website (clearlakeschools.org). Look on the left hand side of the website’s home page, toward the top. Click on the Facebook icon and you will be automatically directed to the Facebook page and the live stream link.