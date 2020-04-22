Governor closes schools for remainder of year

by Travis Fischer

The spread of the novel coronavirus reached its largest impact yet last week as Governor Kim Reynolds tightened social distancing rules in Northeast Iowa and announced schools closed for the remainder of the school year.

As of Tuesday, April 21, there have been 3,641 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in 83 deaths, nearly doubling the 1,899 cases and 49 deaths from the week prior. Of the fatal cases, eight middle aged adults (age 40-60) and two young adults (age 20-40) have died as a result of the virus. The majority of fatalities is among the older population, with 36 fatal cases among the elderly (above age 80) and another 37 older adults (age 60-80). Reynolds has stated that roughly half the deaths in Iowa have been of residents in long term care facilities. On Sunday it was reported that at least nine outbreaks in long term care facilities have been confirmed thus far, accounting for more than ten percent of the state’s cases. There are no new cases in Cerro Gordo county, leaving the county total standing at 14.

“We project that Iowa’s peak will occur later this month and until then our number of positive cases, and unfortunately our deaths, will continue to rise as well,” said Reynolds.

In total, 173 elderly, 554 older adults, 1,123 middle aged adults, 1,017 young adults, and 35 children have tested positive for the disease.

While cases can be found across the state, the worst outbreaks have been in Iowa’s RMCC Region 6, which covers much of Northeastern Iowa. Region 6 is the first region in the state to reach the Governor’s 10-point threshold of factors that would warrant a shelter-in-place order.

“As I have said from the start, I am committed to making data driven decisions regarding our response to COVID-19 in Iowa,” said Reynolds. “Today the data tells us that Region 6 has elevated to a level 10. This is due, in large part, to the long term care facility outbreaks, the severity of the illness, and the rate of hospitalization.”

On Thursday, April 16, Reynolds issued a new emergency proclamation specific to the counties in Region 6, limiting all social gatherings only to people that live in the same household and ordering