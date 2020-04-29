Governor begins to lift COVID-19 restrictions

by Travis Fischer

Governor Kim Reynolds has begun to relax emergency restrictions in Iowa even as cases of COVID-19 continue with near exponential growth across the state.

On Friday, April 24, Reynolds announced that hospitals and other outpatient surgery providers may once again perform elective procedures. Hospitals were restricted from these procedures earlier in the month to help preserve the state’s supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and make sure facilities were capable of handling a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.

“Fortunately, Iowa has not experienced the health care surge that other states have had,” said Reynolds. “The coordination and collaboration between providers, systems, and the state, gives us the confidence that we can effectively care for COVID-19 patients while also providing procedures to improve health and quality of life for others.”

Hospitals that wish to start scheduling elective procedures will have to abide by some conditions, such as being able to maintain a sufficient supply of PPE without relying on state stockpiles and must continue to accept and treat COVID-19 patients as needed, reserving 30% of their beds for COVID-19 patients.

Reynolds also announced that outdoor farmers markets will be allowed to continue, though again with restrictions.