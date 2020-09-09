Got junk? Large item pickup starts Monday

It’s one of the most anticipated events of the season- and it doesn’t even involve a carnival, tourists or the lake. The City of Clear Lake’s 2020 Fall Large Item Pickup will begin on Monday, Sept. 14. The date has been especially anticipated since the cancellation of the Spring Pick-Up due to the pandemic.

Residents are encouraged to use the event as an opportunity to dispose of large items that cannot be discarded through their weekly garbage service.

For this pickup, all items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, regardless of which area of the City you are located. Unlike previous years, there will be no specific pickup days assigned to quadrants of the community.

City residents can have old appliances and/or electronic items picked up during the Large Item Cleanup for a cost of $15 an item. Stickers are non-refundable and can be purchased for $15 each at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. 6th St. Stickers must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Items that require a sticker are: furnaces, air