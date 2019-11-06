Gordon L. Johnson, 76, of Ventura, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St., in Forest City, with the Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial was at Ellington Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Ellington Township Cemetery Fund or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.

Gordon LeRoy Johnson, the son of Ernest and Betty (Bernham) Johnson, was born July 10, 1943, in Forest City. He grew up on the family farm north of Ventura and graduated from Ventura High School in 1961. Gordon continued his education at Waldorf College in Forest City.

On May 10, 1964 he married Susan Larson at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, in Bode, Iowa. They lived in Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon until 1973, when they moved back to the family farm north of Ventura. Gordon was employed as a journeyman lineman with Iowa Electric (now Alliant Energy) until his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada for the past 40 years, hunting and spending time with his family.

He was a trustee for Ellington Township for many years, Vice-Chairman of his church for several years, a volunteer fireman, lifetime member of the IBEW and a past member of the Jaycees.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Susan, of Ventura; three children, Wayne (Andrea) Johnson, of Sergeant Bluff, Bruce (Shelley) Johnson, of Klemme, and Kari (Jeff) Markla, of Ventura; grandchildren, Grant, Ashley, Dakota, Alexandra, Victoria, Chase, Katherine and Bella; step granddaughter, Tiffani (Clay); two sisters, Diane Miller, of Forest City and Gloria McEldoon, of Columbus, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Juanita Opheim, of San Marcos, Teas; and many nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers-in-law, Ray Miller, Chuck McEldoon and Richard Opheim. Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, Garner, was in charge of arrangements.