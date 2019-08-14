Glenyce I. Abrahams, 85, of Doniphan, Mo., departed this life on Aug. 3, 2019, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Glenyce was born Oct. 25, 1933, in Britt, Iowa, to the late Glen E. and Evelyn Marie Benson, Whitehurst.

On Aug. 15, 1953. Glenyce married Donald Dethlefs who preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 1998. She married Vernon Abrahams on Aug. 13, 1999. He survives.

Glenyce was employed in the computer industry by Unisys Corporation. She enjoyed golfing, camping, working crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Glenyce is survived by one daughter, Linda (Jerry) Kramer, of Doniphan; one brother, Lee Whitehurst, of Clear Lake; her granddaughter, Angela (Doak) Calloway; and two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Isabel Calloway.

She was preceded in death by one son, Steven Dethlefs; one brother, Jim Whitehurst; and one grandson, Andrew.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.