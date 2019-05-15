Glen Dietrich

Glen W. Dietrich, 99, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial was at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Glen was born Dec. 10, 1919, the son of Carl and Anna (Wemken) Dietrich, in Manly. A graduate of Hanlontown High School as class Valedictorian. Glen enlisted in the United States Army Air Force and served during World War II for 38 months under General Patton.

Following his honorable discharge, Glen returned to Iowa where he was united in marriage to Dorothy Schoepf on Nov. 4, 1945, in Clear Lake. Together they began their married life farming near Hanlontown and they continued Glen’s lifelong passion of farming after moving north of Clear Lake. He also worked seasonally at the American Crystal Sugar Plant, in Mason City.

Glen was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 and the American Legion. He and Dorothy enjoyed wintering for many years in Apache Junction, Az., as well as meeting for their regular coffee group with friends. Glen cherished time spent at family get togethers, and especially enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Glen is survived by three daughters, Delores “Dee” (Daniel) Thompson, of Clear Lake, Pamela (Ronald) Killmer, of Bondurant, Iowa, and Joyce Ficken (Rich Mack) of Nevada, Iowa; six grandchildren, Annette (David) Lee, of Des Moines, Jennifer (Neal) Headlee, of Baxter, Iowa, Michael (Jessica) Killmer, of Chicago, Ill., Jodie (Mark) Holzmer, of Nevada, Stacey (Luke) Larson, of Nevada, and Kelli (Jon) Alexander, of West Des Moines; nine great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Lilyan Headlee, Kelsee Holzmer, Levi, Wyatt, Hunter, Zachary and Jace Larson, and Everly Alexander; as well as his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; great-grandson, Connor Glen Alexander; siblings, Edna Dahl, Leonard (Evelyn) Dietrich, Mildred (Raymond) Lee, and Wayne (Clarice) Dietrich; son-in-law, Butch Ficken; and two brothers-in-law, Lowell and Virgil Sanquist.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.