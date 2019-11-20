The Giving Tree is now on display at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter office at 12 N. 4th St.

For more than a quarter of a century the Giving Tree, a collaboration between the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter and Clear Lake Community School District, has helped to make the holidays a little brighter for Clear Lake area families.

Forms to sign up for the 2019 Giving Tree were distributed at Clear Lake Schools, Lake Town Charlie Brown and Head Start in Clear Lake. Responses were transferred to ornaments, listing the age, sizes and needs for a child. Families requesting food for the holidays are represented on an ornament by the number in the family.

Those interested in purchasing gifts or food cards for the Giving Tree may choose ornaments at the Mirror-Reporter office at 12 N. 4th St. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday beginning Nov. 20. Wrapped gifts and food cards must be turned in to the Mirror-Reporter no later than Friday, Dec. 13. Families are then notified when gifts are ready for pick up.

Again this year, thanks to Share Life, donations of cash and food cards for Giving Tree families are tax-deductible.

Questions regarding sign-up for the Giving Tree should be directed to Sara Puttmann at Clear Lake Schools, 641-357-5288. Those with questions about purchasing gifts or food for families, or wishing to make a donation which will be dedicated to the Giving Tree, should contact Marianne Gasaway at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, 357-2131. To make a tax-deductible donation to this year’s Giving Tree, make checks payable to Share Life with “Giving Tree” noted in the memo. Donations can be dropped off at the Clear Creek Elementary office or Mirror-Reporter office.

Last year there were a record number of ornaments on the Giving Tree. Two-hundred thirty-two requests for assistance were made through Clear Lake Schools, Head Start and Charlie Brown.