Giving Tree off to a good start

The Giving Tree is now on display at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter office at 12 N. 4th St. This year the tree features 216 ornaments representing gift and food requests from local families. As of Tuesday, 85 ornaments remain available.

Forms to sign up for the 2019 Giving Tree were distributed at Clear Lake Schools, Lake Town Charlie Brown and Head Start in Clear Lake. Responses were transferred to ornaments, listing the age, sizes and needs for a child. Families requesting food for the holidays are represented on an ornament by the number in the family.

Those interested in purchasing gifts or food cards for the Giving Tree may choose ornaments at the Mirror-Reporter office between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wrapped gifts and food cards must be turned in to the Mirror-Reporter no later than Friday, Dec. 13. Families are then notified when gifts are ready for pick up.

Questions regarding sign-up for the Giving Tree should be directed to Sara Puttmann at Clear Lake Schools, 641-357-5288. Those with questions about purchasing gifts or food for families, or wishing to make a donation which will be dedicated to the Giving Tree, should contact Marianne Gasaway at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, 357-2131.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.