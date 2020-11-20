Giving Tree is ready!

The Giving Tree, a collaboration between the Mirror-Reporter and Clear Lake School District, is now on display at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter office. The project aims to make the holidays a little brighter for local families.

Those interested in purchasing gifts or food cards for the Giving Tree may choose ornaments at the Mirror-Reporter office, 12 N. 4th St., between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who prefer not to come into the office in person may call and request an ornament to be sent to them.

Those choosing not to shop this holiday season might consider making a financial donation. Again this year, thanks to Share Life, donations of cash to purchase presents and food cards are tax-deductible.

Those with questions about the program, or wishing to make a donation, should contact Marianne Gasaway at the Mirror-Reporter, 357-2131. Donations, can be dropped off at the Mirror-Reporter office.