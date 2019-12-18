(Above) Just a small sampling of the hundreds of gifts donated to The Giving Tree. - Reporter photo.

It’s the merriest of Christmas feelings! The Giving Tree at the Mirror-Reporter office is completely bare. And thanks to those who donated money in support of the project we were able to do some last minute shopping and contribute even more. All of the gifts are in the process of being sorted and labeled for families. The distribution process will continue this week, with all gifts to families in time for Christmas giving. Thanks to all!