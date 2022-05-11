Girls track team is peaking at just the right time

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake girls track team is on fire. Not only are they breaking records, but on Thursday night, May 5, on their home track, they accomplished a feat that hasn’t been done since 1998. They won the North Central Conference Meet. The Lions won the eight-team field with 165 points. Humboldt was second with 99 points.

“We had a wonderful night running with a lot of first place finishers and two records broken,” said Coach Shawn Puttmann.

If the team was on fire, Reese Brownlee was the spark that ignited it. Brownlee broke two records. She set a conference record in the long jump, leaping 18’4.5,” and she broke a school record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.95. The old record was 26.03. She also won the 400 meter event with a time of 59.05 and placed second in the 100 meter dash in 12.89.

The Lions dominated in the long distance events. Addison Doughan and Anna Feuerbach placed first and second respectively in both the 1500 and the 3000 meter runs. Doughan won the 1500 in 5:19.28 and the 3000 in 11:45.63. Feuerbach was runner-up in both events, with a time of 5:24.49 in the 1500 and 11:49.29 in the 3000. The long-distance duo also did well in the 800 meter run, with Doughan winning the event in 2:28.98 and Feuerbach placing third in 2:33.95.

The highest placing relay was the Distance Medley team of Makella Jacobs, Maycee Moriarty, Rebekah Steinbron and Doughan, who won the race with a time of 4:32.49.

The Sprint Medley team of Jacobs, Josie Lester, Maddie Leisure and Lydia Brattrud placed second with a time of 1:59.57.

Other events that earned points included:

•100 M: Leisure, 5th, 13.62

•200 M: Brattrud, 5th, 28.68

•400M: Brattrud, 4th, 1:04.41

•4x100: Leisure, Jacobs, Josie Lester, Hailey Meyers, 5th, 55:07

•4x200: Jacobs, Meyers, Ava Richtsmeier, Lester, 5th, 2:01.60

•4x400: Leisure, Moriarty, Richtsmeier, Steinbron, 5th, 4:47.89

•4x800: Alexis Hauge, Emily McLaughlin, Jadyn Heesch, Steinbron, 3rd, 11:19.75

•Sprint Medely: Jacobs, Lester, Leisure, Brattrud, 2nd, 1:59.57

•Shuttle Hurdle: Mariposa Coleman, Payton McGrath, Grace Meyer, Lester, 3rd, 1:17.35

•Shot Put: Alana Moody, 5th, 32’04”; Coleman, 7th, 31’09”

•Long Jump: Meyer, 4th, 14’10.5”

Don Hoppel Co-ed

Relays

The girls track team traveled to Garner on Monday, May 2, to compete in the Don Hoppel Co-ed Relays. Clear Lake placed third in the eight-team field with 99 points. Forest City won the meet with 132 points.

“It was an exciting night for the team, with both medley teams and the 4x800 team placing first and Reese Brownlee and Addison Doughan going first and second in the 800 meter run,” said Coach Shawn Puttmann.

Brownlee ran the 800 in 2:22.77 to claim the top honor, while Doughan was close behind at 2:23.96.

The Sprint Medley won the race with a time of 1:54.79. Members of the relay included Maddie Leisure, Josie Lester, Lydia Brattrud and Brownlee. The Distance Medley team of Leisure, Lester, Brattrud and Anna Feuerbach placed first with a time of 4:37.07. The 4x800 team of Feuerbach, Alexis Hauge, Jadyn Heesch and Rebekah Steinbron won with a time of 11:09.14.

The Lions picked up two runner-up titles in field events. Brattrud was second in the high jump, clearing