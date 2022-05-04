Girls track team competes in two meets

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake girls track team competed in two meets last week.

Forest City

The Clear Lake girls competed in the Forest City Indian Relays on Tuesday, April 26. The team posted some personal records on their way to a fourth place finish in the six-team field. The Lions finished with 94.5 points. Forest City won the met with 149 points.

“Some highlights included Anna Feuerbach running the 3000 for the first time this year and placing second. The shuttle hurdle team ran a personal record and Lydia Brattrud ran the 400 for the first time and won,” said Coach Shawn Puttmann.

Addison Doughan did not compete in the meet in order to be rested for her distance event at the Drake Relays later in the week.

Reese Brownlee put forth a solid effort, with a first place finish in the 200 meter dash in a time of 26.57. She was second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.10 and she was a member of the winning 4x100 relay, which won by 3/100 of a second with a time of 53.13. Other members of the 4x100 include Maddie Leisure, Lydia Brattrud and Josie Lester.

For her first time competing in the 400, Brattrud ran a solid 1:05.97 for the win.

Feuerbach’s time of 11:44.49 earned her the second place finish in the 3000 meter run.

Lydia Brattrud placed second in the high jump, clearing 4’06”.

The shuttle hurdle team’s personal best time of 1:16.39 earned them runner-up honors.

Other events earning points at the meet included:

•200 M: Brattrud, 4th, 28.82

•100 M Hurdles: Mariposa Coleman, 6th, 19.23

•Discus: Laney Lester, 5th, 60’11”; Alana Moody, 6th, 56’11”

•High Jump: Payton McGrath, 5th, 4’04”

•Long Jump: Lilly Lilliberg, 4th, 13’04”; Maddison Leisure, 5th, 13’04”

•Shot Put: Moody, 4th, 30’03”; Coleman, 6th, 28’09”

•4x200: 6th, 2:09.57

•4x400: 6th, 5:00.34

•4x800: 4th, 11:37.78

•Sprint Medley: 5th, 2:10.52

•Distance Medley: 4th, 5:05.28

Hampon-Dumont

The Lions competed in wet, cold and rainy weather on Friday, April 29, at the Jim Basye Coed Relays held in Hampton. The team placed eighth in the 11-team field with 52 points.

“We had a few girls that were still in Des Moines at the Drake Relays, said Coach Shawn Puttmann. “The weather didn’t help, but the girls did not run at their peak tonight.”

The 4x800 relay team brought home the top placing. The team placed second with a time of 11:20.87. Members of the relay were Anna Feuerbach, Jadyn Heesch, Alexis Hauge and Rebekah Steinbron.

The 4x100 relay team of Maddie Leisure, Maycee Mariarty, Josie Lester and Lydia Brattrud were third with a time of 54.94.

Other events earning points included:

•4x400: Hailey Myers, Ava Richtsmeier, Lily Lilliberg, Steinbron, 6th, 4:52.22

•Sprint Medley: Makella Jacobs, Lester, Leisure, Hailey Myers, 4th, 2:09.14

•Shuttle Hurdle: Mariposa Coleman, Payton McGrath, Lester, Grace Meyer, 4th, 1:15.89

•100 M: Leisure, 4th, 13.79; Lydia Brattrud, 5th, 14.10

•800 M: Feuerbach, 2:43.55; Emily McLaughlin, 7th, 2:52.12

•100 M Hurdles: Lester, 5th, 18.39

•400 M Hurdles: McGrath, 7th, 1:21.98