Girls tennis team faces tough competition

The Clear Lake girls tennis team faced tough competition at the inaugural North Central Conference Tennis Tournament played Monday, May 2, at Decorah.

The host Vikings won the team title with 44 points. Waverly-Shell Rock was a close second with 23 points, followed by Osage with 16, Charles City with 14 and Clear Lake scored eight.

The Lions’ points came from Emily Roberts, who finished third in her singles flight. Roberts compiled a 2-2 record on the day.

Aimee Groenenweg, Ashley Fread, Haley Jackson, Macey Brant and Lilliana Rodriquez all went 0-4 in singles competition.

In doubles, the team of Brant and Rodriquez went 1-3 to place fourth. Groenenweg/Fread and Roberts/Jackson were each 0-4.

Three members of the Lion varsity team were named to the NCTC All-Academic Conference Team. Aimee Groenenweg, Ashlyn Fread and Haley Jackson earned the honor.