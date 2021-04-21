Girls tennis team defeats H-D

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls tennis team earned their first victory of the season Thursday. The Lions dominated Hampton-Dumont for a 7-2 victory.

“We had a good night of tennis,” said Coach Cat Aragon-Bauer. “We overall did a good job. The doubles came out with big wins and the varsity singles worked hard to get the wins. It’s good to get the win under our belt and as we get ready for two more days of meets.”

The following night the Lions dropped a match with Aplington-Parkersburg, 9-0.

CL 7, H-D 2

Singles

Kaley Meyer (CL) def. Jessica Martinez, 8-1

Dani Mennenga (CL) lost to Aspen Harian, 3-8

Aimee Groeneweg (CL) def. Madison Lindaman, 8-1

Emily Roberts (CL) def. Shelby Rowe, 8-3

Whitney Finer (CL) def. Kaci Sanders, 8-2

Haley Jackson (CL) def. Lily Mason, 8-2

Doubles

Meyer/Mennenga def. Jessica Martinez/Shelby Rowe, 8-4

Groenweg/Finer def. Madison Lindaman/Aspen Harian, 8-2

Roberts/Jackson def. Kaci Sanders/Lily Mason, 8-4

CL 0, AP 9

Singles

Kaley Meyer (CL) lost to Emalee Price, 3-8

Dani Mennenga (CL) lost to Bailee Alberts, 1-8

Aimee Groeneweg (CL) lost to Kaitlyn Cuvelier, 1-8

Emily Roberts (CL) lost to Maddie Krausman, 0-8

Whitney Finer (CL) lost to Jada Oldenburger, 1-8

Haley Jackson (CL) lost to Morgan Koenen, 0-8

Doubles

Meyer/Mennega lost to Price/Cuvelier, 0-8

Groenweg/Finer lost to Alberts/Courtnee, 0-8

Roberts/Jackson lost to Ellie Etjen/ Oldenburger, 0-8

Junior Varsity

Haily Beatty/Brandi Janssen lost to Libby Janssen/Alexis Hogestradt, 0-6

Hailey Beatty/ Annika Shallberg (CL) lost to Aubree Thede/Margaret Lind, 0-6