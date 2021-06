The Clear Lake girls soccer team competed in 1A Region 4 first round soccer action on Wednesday, May 26, at home against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. The game was a close one, but in the end, GHV won the contest, 1-0 (extra time). Pictured is Clear Lake’s Kaylee McCarl. The Lions finished the season with a 9-8 overall record. The Cardinals finished with an 8-7 overall record. GHV played Denver in the second round on Tuesday, June 1. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy