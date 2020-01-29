Girls remain perfect in conference race

(Above) Ali Maulsby protects the ball as she drives past IF-A defenders.

Class 3A powerhouses CL and Crestwood will collide Thursday

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls basketball team tightened its grip on the North Central Conference title with wins over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Iowa Falls-Alden last week. The Lions are a perfect 9-0 in the league with five NCC games remaining. This week they head into a critical stretch. After playing in Webster City Tuesday night, the Lions, currently rated number four in Class 3A, are at home Thursday, Jan. 30, in a premiere matchup against second ranked (3A) Crestwood (13-2). The next night they will host St. Ed’s. Tuesday, Feb. 4, they will play a key NCC game at Algona.

CL 69, C-G-D 49

The Lions traveled to Clarion Tuesday, Jan. 21, and dominated in a 20-point win. Strong first and third quarters kept the Cowgirls from ever really challenging. The Lions jumped out to a 19-11 lead after one quarter and were up 30-21 at the break.

It was more of the same after half, as the Lions poured in 27 points, compared to 14 for the home team.

Clear Lake used a balanced scoring attack, with three players finishing in double figures. Chelsey Holck led the way with 13-points, followed by Sara Faber and Darby Dodd with 11 apiece.

Ali Maulsby came off the bench to contribute nine-points, while Kaitlyn VanderPloeg played strong down under the basket and put in six points to go with her team-high 10 rebounds. Julia Merfeld, Jaden Ainley and Emily Theiss each scored five points. Zoe Fasbender added four.

Faber and Merfeld kept the Cowgirls off balanced by swiping 13 steals between them.

“Our half court defense was really good,” said Coach Bart Smith.

CL 71, IF-A 27

Everyone got into the act, as the Lions rolled over Iowa Falls-Alden Friday night, Jan. 24, 71-27, to make their record 12-1 overall.

“Our press continues to give teams problems,” said Coach Smith. “I loved our scoring balance. We are a tough team to guard when we have that type of scoring output from everybody.

Sophomore Jaden Ainley had a hot hand, coming off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 16-points. She was 6/8 shooting with a pair of three-pointers. She sunk both free throws she was given.

Sara Faber used six steals to propel her way to 14 points and Darby Dodd put in 11, which included three three-pointers.

The remainder of the Lion scoring was provided by Zoe Fasbender with five, Emily Theiss and Ali Maulsby with four apiece, Julia Merfeld with three and Kaitlyn VanderPloeg with two-points.

Kaitlyn VanderPloeg controlled the boards for the Lions with six rebounds.