Girls place third at indoor meet

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake girls track team is off to a fast and promising start to the 2022 season. The team competed at the Dickinson Indoor Track meet, held at the University of Northern Iowa and the IATC 2A Indoor Championships held at Iowa State University.

Dickinson Indoor Track Meet

On Monday, March 7, the team competed at the Dickinson Indoor Track Meet held at the UNI-Dome.

“At the meet we ran against all classes,” said Coach Shawn Puttmann. “It was fun to see the girls compete with top athletes.”

Reese Brownlee proved she is able to compete with the best of them. Brownlee finished second in the long jump with a leap of 17’11.” She also captured two fourth-place finishes, one in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.45 and the other in the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.75.

Addison Doughan placed in the top 20 with her 14th place finish in the 1500 meter run. She ran the race in 5:08.19.

Also competing at the meet were:

•60 Meter Dash: Maddie Leisure, 8:89; Hailey Myers, 9.41; Mikara DeVine, 10.06

•200: Lydia Brattrud, 29.26; Lily Lilliberg, 32.37

•400: Brattrud, 1:07.96; Anna Feuerbach, 1:10.97

•800: Ariana Tolentino, 3:29.48

•1500: Emily McLaughlin, 6:16.61

•60 Meter Hurdles: Josie Lester, 11.49; Grace Myers, 11.91; Mariposa Coleman, 12.23

•High Jump: Payton McGrath, 4’04”

•Long Jump: Makella Jacobs