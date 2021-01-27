Girls moving closer to conference title

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions tightened their grip on the conference title with a resounding 71-33 victory over Humboldt Thursday night. The Lions are now 12-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the league. They were slated to meet Clarion-Goldfield-Dows last night (Jan. 26) in am important NCC test. C-G-D came into the game with a 6-1 record in NCC play. When the teams met earlier this season, Clear Lake wrangled the Cowgirls, 50-27

Against Humbodt, the Lions broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 17-5 for a 33-16 halftime lead. The Lion offense remained steady in the second half, scoring 19 in each quarter, while holding Humboldt to a total of 17.

There was nothing unlucky about the number 13 for the Lions, as Jaden Ainley, Chelsey Holck and Emily Theiss tied for scoring honors with 13 points apiece. Ainley drove the ball for five baskets and sunk three of four free throws for her total. Holck and Theiss provided the long range game, with each connecting on three three-pointers.

Ainley’s game in the lane also netted her a team-high 12 rebounds, five of them on offense. Kaitlyn VanderPloeg was a force in the lane, pulling down nine rebounds and blocking six shots. She was also in double figures with 10 points.

As it has all season, the Lions bench was a major contributor. Senior Zoe Fasbender pumped in 10-points, while Xada Johnson put in five, and Jordan Mayland three. Darby Dodd and Autumn VanHorn scored two points each.

This week the Lions are slated to play a make-up game at Roland-Story on Thursday, Jan. 28. Friday they will be at Hampton-Dumont for a 6:15 p.m. NCC game. Tuesday, Clear Lake will host Iowa Falls-Alden.