Girls golf team wins home Invitational; DeLong medals

(Above) Rebecca DeLong was the medalist at the Clear Lake Invitational played Tuesday, April 26, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course. DeLong shot a 78. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls golf team took top honors at the second annual Clear Lake Invitational played Tuesday, April 26, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

“It was a cold morning. When the girls teed off at 11 a.m. it was only 35 degrees outside with a breeze,” said Lions Coach Colby Andrews.

The cold did nothing to slow down the red hot Lions team.

Clear Lake won the 18 -hole meet, shooting 330. New Hampton came in second place with a 366, followed by Central Springs (431), Lake Mills (517), Charles City (519). Osage didn’t have enough golfers to qualify a score.

Clear Lake had four of the top five overall scores for the day. Rebecca DeLong was first with an 78. Meghan DeLong finished third with an 82 and Jaden Ainley and Macey Holck carded a pair of 85s.

“This is the first time we have had all four of our scores under 90,” said Andrews. “To have all four under 85 was incredible. It was a great day for the team; 330 is an incredible score. We just hope to keep the girls going in that direction. We are playing some high level golf at this point in the season. The coaches and I are very proud of all the girls for the scores we have posted so far this season.”

CL 170, C-G-D 218

On Friday, the Lions hosted another home conference nine-hole triangular against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and St. Eds. Clear Lake won the meet with a score of 170. Clarion shot 218 and St. Ed’s did not have enough golfers to post a team score.

The first and second place medalists were Meghan DeLong and Rebecca DeLong with a 37 and 38 respectively.

“Rebecca just played steady golf, hitting greens and two putting,” said Coach Andrews. “Meghan started off with a bang, eagling the first hole. She holed out from 114-yards.”

Jaden Ainley was the third scorer for the Lions with a 45 and Macey Holck was the fourth scorer with a 50.

“The conditions were wet and windy. We played pick clean and place everywhere. The course actually soaked up all the water nicely and was not as wet as expected,” added Andrews.

The Lions were slated to finish up conference regular season on Monday and Tuesday hold their final home season dual against Charles City to prepare for the conference tourney on May 9.