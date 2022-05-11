Girls golf has a successful week

(Above) Meghan DeLong won two meets last week. Against IF-A she shot a 38 and against Charles City she shot a 39. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake Girls Golf team went 3-0 last week and look to continue their trek toward a championship season this week at the North Central Conference Tournament.

CL 178, IF-A 178,

H-D 232

On Monday, May 2, the Lions traveled to Hampton to take on Hampton-Dumont and Iowa Falls-Alden for their final conference meet. Clear Lake won the conference meet, shooting a team score of 178. The win gave the Lions the regular season conference title for the second year in a row. Iowa Falls-Alden came in second place, shooting 210. Hampton-Dumont was with a 232.

“This was the first time any of the girls had ever played this course. We made it about six holes before the rain started,” said Coach Colby Andrews. “The girls finished well in the rainy weather. This is a great accomplishment winning back-to-back championships. The team has put in a lot of work this season to repeat and the coaches couldn’t be more proud of the team.”

Clear Lake’s Meghan DeLong was the individual medalist, shooting a one-over 38. Rebecca DeLong second with a 43. Jaden Ainley shot 47 and Macey Holck carded a 50 for the Lions.

CL 172, CC 236

On Tuesday, Clear Lake took on Charles City. The Lions shot a 172 to ground the Comets’ 236.

Meghan DeLong shot 39 and took first place honors. Rebecca DeLong shot 41 and was the second-place medalist. Jaden Ainley carded her best nine-hole round of the year with a 42. Macey Holck was the fourth scorer and shot 50.

The Lions were at Spring Valley Golf Course at Algona Monday to defend the NCC Tournament title. Thursday the team travels to Ames to play in another tournament with bigger schools at Veenker Memorial Golf Course.

“This will be a great test for the girls before regionals. Veenker is a very challenging course. I am looking forward to seeing how we play,” said Coach Andrews.