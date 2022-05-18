Girls easily outdistance competition to win title

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls captured the North Central Conference Tournament title Monday, May 9, at Spring Valley Golf Course in Algona. The Lions shot 352 to easily outdistance runner-up Humboldt, which came in with 391.

The Lions had five of the eight medalists in the tournament.

“This was an outstanding accomplishment to have five of the top eight golfers in this tournament, especially in that wind. It was blowing with about 30 mph sustained winds and it never let up,” said Coach Colby Andrews.

Clear Lake’s Meghan and Rebecca DeLong, along with Nora Carlson of Humboldt, each shot 81 and finished in a three-way tie for first place.

“In this tournament instead of a card back for first place, they had to go out and play a playoff,” explained Andrews. “They all went back out to play the number one handicap hole, which ended up being hole 1. This was an amazing experience for Meghan and Becca. Both girls were a little nervous because everyone came out to watch.”

Carlson went into the trees and ended up taking a bogey on the hole.

Meghan and Rebecca both hit perfect drives down the middle. Meghan left her second shot just a little short and Rebecca hit it to within about 25-feet for a birdie chance. Meghan hit a chip about 15-feet from the hole, then Rebecca went and put it inside of two-feet for her par.

“Meghan hit her putt and both Coach Holck and myself said ‘that’s going in,’” recalled Andrews. “It dove into the cup and then it popped back out. Rebecca tapped in her par putt to win the playoff.”

Rebecca DeLong, who finished third last year, earned the Conference Champion title. For the second year in a row Meghan finished as runner-up. Carlson was third.

CLHS senior Jaden Ainley finished in fifth place with a 94. Juniors Macey Holck and Meagan Paine each finished with scores of 96. Paine was awarded sixth place and Paine took seventh.

“Watching the playoff and having two players in it was such a unique and fun experience. This is something you can’t duplicate in practice or really prepare for. So, the fact that both girls got this experience before Regionals or State,” said the coach.

The Lions were at Ballard Monday, then host Regionals today (Wednesday, May 18) as they fight to qualify for State.

Turk Bowman Invitational

The team traveled to Ames on Thursday, May 5, to play at Veenker Memorial Golf Course and test themselves as the post-season awaits.

“This golf course is extremely challenging if you don’t keep the ball in play or miss the fairways,” said Coach Andrews. “There is trouble on about every hole. The other schools were all 4A, as well. One goal I had for this season was to push this team in some tough tournaments on some harder golf courses to help us prepare for Regionals and State. This golf course was a great challenge for us.”

Clear Lake ended up getting second place with a team score of 363, losing to Marshalltown, who shot 347.

The top 17 individuals were awarded a flag in the tournament and Clear Lake girls ended up brining home four.

Meghan DeLong shot an even-par 73, which tied for first place. She lost on the card back and ended up getting second.

“Meghan played unbelievably well, she had 16 pars, one bogey, and one birdie. She was on fire and got up and down every single time besides one hole,” said Andrews. “Her precision and accuracy were dialed in. A 73 on that golf course is phenomenal. That was the best round I have ever seen her play.”

Rebecca DeLong took third with and 84. Macey Holck finished in 15th place with a 101 and Meagan Paine took 17th place with a 105.