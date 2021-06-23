Girls drop three North Central match-ups

(Above) Emeny Brattrud connects with the ball during the Algona game played at home on Monday, June 14. Algona won the contest, 7-2. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

It was a rough week for the Clear Lake softball team. The Lions went 0-4, dropping three North Central Conference games— two to Algona, and taking it on the chin from county rival Mason City. The losses dropped Clear Lake to 5-11 overall and 1-7 in the league.

Algona 7, CL 2

Algona, which is currently third in the NCC standings, jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning and added three more in the third on their way to a 7-2 victory over the Lions Monday, June 14..

The Bulldogs got off to a quick start against Alivia Hague. She gave up seven runs on nine hits in two and two-thirds innings on the mound. Ashlyn Fread came in to relieve and pitched the final four and one-third innings. She limited Algona to one hit.

The Lions did their best to mount a comeback.

Annika Nelson had a homerun for the Lions in the sixth inning and Emily Theiss had a double for the Lions. Annika Nelson was credited with an RBI. In all, Clear Lake had five hits in the game.

Mason City 15, CL 3 (4)

The Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but it was all Mason City after that Tuesday. The Mohawks took the lead in the second with four runs and added six more in the third on their way to a 15-3 victory in four innings.

Clear Lake had five hits in the outing, with two provided by Annika Nelson. Grace Meyer, Layne Lester and Chelsey Holck each had one. Emily Theiss was credited with an RBI on a sacrifice, while Holck knocked in two runs with her bat.

Ashlyn Fread took the loss. The junior gave up 11 runs on six hits. She walked on and struck out one. Alivia Hague threw one and two-thirds innings, giving up four runs on four hits. She issued two walks.

H-D 7, CL 6

Hampton-Dumont (9-7, 6-4) rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 7-6 NCC win Wednesday night.

Clear Lake’s Annika Nelson collected four hits in the game and scored twice. Macey Holck, Chelsey Holck and Reese Brownlee each contributed two hits, but it wasn’t enough.

Alivia Hauge handled pitching duties for the Lions. The junior gave up seven runs on eight hits. She struck out four and walked three.

Algona 7, CL 6

It was another one-run finish with Clear Lake on the short side Thursday, June 16.

The Lions provided plenty of fireworks in their second game of the week with Algona, as they roared back to tie the score at 2-2 in the fourth inning.

They were trailing again, 3-2, after five innings, but again they came back strong, as Makella Jacobs tallied four RBIs with a grand slam in the seventh inning.

But the Bulldogs had the final say. They managed four runs in the bottom of the seventh to salvage a 7-6 win. Algona moved to 10-6 overall and 5-4 in the NCC with the win.

The Lions had seven hits in the game, with Layne Lester and Chelsey Holck each getting two. One of Holck’s hits was a double. Emeny Brattrud had two RBIs to lead the team.

Ashlyn Fread pitched for the Lions. The junior gave up seven runs on nine hits. She struck out four and walked four with two hit batters.