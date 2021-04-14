Girls drop first two games

(Above) Ella Nelson battles for the ball against a GHV player. The Lions fell to GHV, 1-0 on Thursday, April 8, at home. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions played fierce defense in their opening games of the season, but lost by a single goal against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Aplington-Parkersburg.

GHV 1, CL 0

Clear Lake opened up the season with a game against GHV (2-0) on Thursday, April 8, at home. It was a game much like others in the past— close and physical. The game took 100 minutes and a shoot out to complete.

“Even with the Lions controlling most of the game, we fell short in the shoot out. Our defense was outstanding, with Ali Maulsby and Addison Wagler taking control back there keeping GHV to only a couple shots,” said Coach Greg Jennings.

A-P 3, CL 2

The next night, Aplington-Parkersburg (1-1) came to town and took away a 3-2 victory.

“We played a much better all-around game, with some good play from all the girls. Again, our defense was outstanding even though A-P was able to sneak a couple in,” said Coach Jennings.

On the offensive side, Autumn Vanhorn found the back of the net for the first time in her high school career, along with Brooklyn Eden.

Like the night before, the game took 100 minutes to complete. The game went into double overtime and again, like the night before, the girls fell short in a shoot out.

“I have the most resilient team. My girls never quit and all have been very determined,” praised Jennings. “Our fans are definitely getting their money’s worth.”