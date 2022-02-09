Girls claim NCC title with perfect record

(Above) The Lions held IF-A to just 26 points in Tuesday night’s contest. Pictured is Annika Nelson applying some of that tough defense. Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake girls notched three more wins in the waning days of their 2021-22 regular season and claimed another North Central Conference title with a 13-0 record. Last week the Lions, now 15-4 overall, dominated a pair of North Central Conference teams and stepped outside the league for a victory over neighboring Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

The Lions were slated to play their final regular season game last night (Tuesday, Feb. 8). They open Class 3A Regional play at home on Saturday, Feb. 12, against Crestwood.

“One goal down and now it’s time to regroup and get our sights on another,” said Coach Bart Smith.

CL 65, IF-A 26

The Lions blanked Iowa Falls-Alden the entire first quarter on their way to a lopsided 65-26 win Tuesday, Feb. 1.

“We shot the ball really well tonight. I was pleased with how we moved the ball around and found the easy shot. When we move the ball around offensively it makes the opposing defense have to work harder to cover up the open spots and I thought we did that really well,” said Coach Smith.

Three Clear Lake players finished in double digits. Jaden Ainley drained all three of her attempts from behind the arc and paced the team with 23-points, followed by Xada Johnson with 12 and Annika Nelson with 11. Jordan Mayland sunk two three-pointers on her way to eight points and Emily Theiss had five.

Theiss and Johnson each pulled down six rebounds to lead the team.

Reese Brownlee and Autumn VanHorn came off the bench to score four and two-points respectively.

“Balanced scoring is great to have and our bench continues to be productive when they come in game. Whether that’s defending, rebounding, or scoring everyone that comes off the bench is ready to contribute,” said Smith.

CL 47, GHV 29

Sophomore Xada Johnson had her best game of the season and led the Lions to a 47-29 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Thursday, Feb. 3.

Johnson pumped in 18-points on seven-for-eight shooting from the field. She also pulled down four rebounds, had four assists and a blocked shot.

“ I thought Xada had a great night working for position in the post and our guards did a nice job finding her,” said Coach Smith. “When we get post touches, or the ball gets to the post with a dribble or guard penetration, good things happen.”

Complimenting the offense was effective defense.

“I thought our girls understood the game plan on how to defend Garner and executed it,” said Smith. “The focus was there all night and we executed offensively with great ball movement and spacing.”

Jaden Ainley and Emily Theiss scored 12 and 10 respectively. Brooklyn Eden added three-points and Jordan Mayland and Annika Nelson each had two.

Nelson controlled the boards with nine rebounds.

The Lions recorded 15 steals against the Cards, led by Ainley with seven.

CL 70, St. Ed’s 19

The Lions had their foot on the gas from the start and never let up in a 70-19 rout over St. Ed’s Friday night. The win gave Clear Lake its third straight and 14th North Central Conference title.

“I’m happy for this group because year in and year out we are competing for the conference titles or state appearances and our girls handle the pressure really well,” said Coach Smith. “We get everyone’s best shot when they play us, and it’s hard to be on all the time, but they continue to get it done.”

Smith said the key to getting it done is players listening and recognizing the strengths of everyone on the team.

“Without that, winning doesn’t happen.”

Senior scoring leader Jaden Ainley led the team with 24-points.

A host of Lions saw action in the game, with reserves Brooklyn Eden and Reese Brownlee putting in nine and eight-points respectively. Emily Theiss and Xada Johnson scored seven apiece, while Annika Nelson finished with six-points and Jordan Mayland had five. Autumn VanHorn sunk two shots from the field for four-points.