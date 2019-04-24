GHV’s shuttle hurdle team takes top honors

GHV’s shuttle hurdle team won the event at the Cardinal Relays. Pictured is Mara Anderson. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls track team hosted the Cardinal Relays on Tuesday, April 16. The meet was a large one, with 18 teams competing. Forest City won the meet with 163 points. GHV finished 16th with 44 points.

The meet did have a few highlights for the Cardinals, mostly coming in the hurdle events. GHV’s shuttle hurdle team took the top placement with a time of 1:11:87. Team members included Mara Anderson, Rachel Hejlik, Kylie Anderson and Madeline Hinz. With a winning shuttle hurdle team it is no surprise that the team also did well in the 100 meter hurdle event. Hinz placed second with a time of 16.27, while Mara Anderson was fourth in 17.78.

“Our Shuttle Hurdle relay is doing great things and their time keeps dropping,” said Coach Dyan Childress. “Maddie Hinz is progressing amazingly. She gets faster every time she runs it.”

Hejlik had a good throw in the shot put with a toss of 34’11”, good for second place.

In other individual events, Kylie Anderson was fourth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.81.

The only other relay team to place was the 4x200 team of Abbey Case, Lorelei Cash, Leah Johnson and Lucy Schmidt. They placed sixth with a time of 2:06.80.