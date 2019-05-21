GHV trap shooting team puts in a big week

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura trap shooting team had a busy week, competing in four meets.

On Saturday, May 11, Charles City hosted a meet in Nashua. The GHV squad of Chase Moorehead, Nick Davis, Nick Dyre, Ashley Moorehead and Cougan Shropshire were awarded second place medals for their score of 214, placing behind the Charles City 1 squad who recorded a 215 for the day. Seventeen squads participated in the meet.

The Cardinals hosted a home meet on Monday, May 13, with Mason City, Central Springs and Whittemore competing. The squad of Moorehead, Shropshire, Ashley Moorehead, Dyre and Nick Davis won the meet with a score of 237. Ashley Moorehead placed second in the ladies division with a 47, behind Mason City’s Danika Brooks who shot a 48. In the men’s division, Dyre shot a 49, which put him in a three-way tie with Central Spring’s Dalton DeWitt and Mason City’s Ean Miller.

On Thursday, May 16, GHV traveled to Kensett for a Quad with Northwood Kensett, Lake Mills and Central Springs. The Cards placed first with a 230. The squad included Shropshire, Dyre, Ashley Moorehead, Davis and Dakota Markla. Markla had an outstanding night, scoring 50/50 targets to place first in the men’s division. He was followed by Hunter Tritch, from Lake Mills, and Dyre, who posted a 48 for third place. Ashley Moorehead placed first in the ladies division with a 45.

The Cards traveled to Osage for a tournament on Saturday, May 18. The squad of Shropshire, Dyre, Ashley Moorehead, Davis and Markla placed third with a 219, behind NK Blue, 225, and Osage 1, 224. Ashley Moorehead tied with Chloe Goodale, from Osage, with 44s and ended up fourth after shoot-offs.