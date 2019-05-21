GHV soccer team ends season with Regional loss

by Michelle Watson

The season came to a close for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura soccer team as they fell in the opening round of playoffs on Monday, May 20, at home. The Cardinals didn’t go down without a fight, losing to Grundy Center/Gladbooke in double overtime, 2-1.

Austin Bahensky scored GHV’s lone goal on a penalty kick.

Recording shots on goal were Bahensky with three and Ty Abele, Kevin Meyers, Jace Pringnitz and Jared Graham all had one.

Landon Dalbeck was the starting goalkeeper for the game.

The team ended the season with a 6-9 record. The team will say good-bye to eight seniors, Matthew Barrickman, Bahensky, Pringnitz, Dalton Hawe, Graham, Abele, Dakota Burress, Erik Goll and Dalbeck.

GHV 6, Charles City 1

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys soccer team dominated Charles City on Monday, May 13, in a 6-1 victory.

The Cards started a bit slow, but got things rolling with a throw in goal in the first half.

“We struggled maintaining possession throughout the first half,” said Coach Joe Albertson. “In the second half, we did a better job making more opportunities to take quality shots on goal, and it led to a few goals. It was good to get back in the winning column.”

Jared Graham scored the first goal early in the game with an assist from Austin Bahensky. Graham and Bahensky paired up again for the second goal less than a minute after the first goal. Jared Shaw connected on one more goal in the first half. He was assisted by Dakota Burress.

The Cardinals scored three more goals in the second half. Graham connected on two goals, while Bahensky, with an assist from Evan Sloan, also scored.

Landon Dalbeck spent the majority of the game in goal. He had two saves and one goal scored