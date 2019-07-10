GHV girls to begin post-season play against Clear Lake

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls wrapped up their regular season with a 9-20 record. Post season play begins tonight (Wednesday, July 10) for the Cardinals when they face Clear Lake in the opening round of the Class 3A Region 4 Tournament. The game is at Clear Lake and begins at 7:30 p.m.

GHV 8, Lake Mills 3

GHV put it all together Monday, July 1, in an 8-3 victory on the road against Lake Mills.

The Cardinals got the slug fest underway with Jayden Hughes scoring on a single ground ball hit by Nicole Upmeyer in the first inning.

GHV plated three runs in the second inning. The first came from a Bulldog error that allowed Kaitlyn Robinson to score. The next was on a single fly ball by Trinity Smith, scoring Jailyn Krein. Another Upmeyer hit brought Hughes across the plate, 4-0.

The Cardinals scored again in the third inning when Hughes knocked a single that brought in Krein. The Bulldogs finally got on the board in the third inning, 4-1.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning, 6-2. It was Upmeyer’s big bat again that brought in Emily VanDusseldorp.

The Cardinals plated two more runs in the sixth inning on a ground ball by Hughes that scored VanDusseldorp and Payton Harle. Lake Mills had their chance, but only got one run in the seventh inning to end the game.

Hughes and Upmeyer led the team with three hits apiece. Upmeyer also had three RBIs. VanDusseldorp recorded two hits, one being a double.

Maddie Graham pitched all seven innings and got the win. She surrendered three runs on seven hits and struck out two.

West Hancock 6, GHV 3

West Hancock 14, GHV 11

The Cardinals traveled to West Hancock for a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 2.

GHV out hit the Eagles, 10-8, but couldn’t manage the win in the first game. They fell 6-3.

The Cardinals started strong, scoring two runs in the first inning. Nicole Upmeyer singled, driving in Jayden Hughes. The next run was on a single by Jailyn Krein that brought in Upmeyer.

The third inning was a killer for the Cardinals, with the Eagles scoring four runs.

GHV managed one more run in the top of the sixth on a Trinity Smith single that brought in Sadie Oulman.

Maddie Graham took the loss for GHV. She surrendered five runs on seven hits over five innings and struck out seven.

Upmeyer and Emily VanDusseldorp led the team at the plate with two hits apiece.

The second game was an exciting slug fest for both teams. The game was tied 7-7 after the first two innings. The Cardinals slowly started to take a lead, scoring one run in each of the third and fourth innings, while the defense held the Eagles scoreless, 9-7.

West Hancock got rolling in the fifth inning, collecting six runs. The Cards plated two to keep the game close, 13-11. The Eagles got one more run across in the seventh for the final 14-11 victory.

Graham took the loss. She gave up seven runs on six hits over three innings. She struck out four. Kylie Hughes pitched four innings, giving up eight hits and seven runs, while striking out five.

Oulman led the team with two hits. Hughes, Graham, Upmeyer and Hughes all had one hit apiece. Kaitlyn Robinson, VanDusseldorp and Hughes all had two RBIs.

Eagle Grove 11, GHV 10

Eagle Grove came out on top of a high scoring game with the Cardinals on Wednesday, July 3.

The Eagles tallied two runs in both the first and second innings to get an early lead. GHV followed that with two big innings of their own, scoring four runs in both the third and fourth innings, 8-4. They went on to score two more in the top of the sixth for a comfortable 10-4 lead.

Aided by a line drive double, Eagle Grove knotted the score 10-10 in the sixth inning after scoring six runs.

The Cardinals left a runner stranded on third in the seventh inning. With one more shot at the plate, the Eagles scored on an error to end the game, 11-10.

Maddie Graham started the game. She pitched six innings, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits. She struck out five. Kylie Hughes came in for relief and she took the loss. She allowed two hits and one run.

The Cardinals collected 10 hits in the game. Emily VanDusseldorp led the attack with three hits on four at-bats. She also recorded two RBIs. Jayden Hughes, Graham and Oulman all had two hits each. Graham also had two RBIs.