GHV girls soccer team pounds H-D/CAL, 10-0

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer team proved they are a force to be reckoned with this season, as they pounded Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 10-0, in the season opener on Monday, April 1.

Starters for the game included Brielle Smeby, Bretta Carolus, Megan Eastman, Tori Sloan, Jayden Frank, Alison Johnson, Chloe Johnson, Hailey Mullins, Shelby Howke, Macey Spilman and Liz Richardson.

Chloe Johnson and Alison Johnson led the way for the team with five and four goals respectively. Chloe Johnson also had one assist, took 25 shots and had 18 shots on goal. Alison Johnson contributed two assists and had five shots and four shots on goal.

Also scoring a goal was Frank. Frank also had two shots and two shots on goal. Mullins had one shot and one shot on goal. Spilman had three shots, two shots on goal and two assists. Abby Sokol had four shots. Hanna Knoll had two shots on goal. Eastman had two shots on goal. Madison Moritz, Chloe Frank and Emma Hejlik each took one shot.

Three girls split time at goal keeper, Richardson, Mckenzie Darg and Morgan Ryerson. Richardson ended the game with two saves and Darg had four saves.

“This game was a great game to give the girls a confidence booster and to show them what they can really do,” said Coach Hanna DeVries. “We did very well at keeping the pace of the game up to speed and not let it die down. I’m very proud of the girls for getting their first win of the season.”