GHV girls drop last regular season game to IF-A

by Michelle Watson

The Cardinals were able to get on the board first, but that’s where the positive aspects of their game with Iowa Falls-Alden ended.  GHV suffered a 6-1 loss to the Cadets on the road Monday, July 8.

The Cards scored their run in the second inning.  Nicole Upmeyer and Maddie Graham both got on base hitting singles.  A wild pitch advanced both runners.  With a 2-2 count, Jailyn Krein hit a line drive to center field allowing Upmeyer to score.

The Cadets scored three runs in the third inning and a run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings for the 6-1 victory.

“We had a tough time getting runners in scoring position and getting that timely hit to get us on the board,” said Coach Kaitlin Murphy.  “We started off strong, but once we scored a run things fizzled out for us.”

Megan Oetken, Upmeyer, Graham, Emily Van Dusseldorp, Krien and Kaitlyn Robinson all had a hit.

Kylie Hughes suffered the loss on the mound.  She surrendered five runs on nine hits over four and two-thirds innings.  Maddie Graham pitched one inning.  She gave up three hits and one run, while striking out two.

The Cardinals wrapped up their regular season with an 8-21 record.  The team will say good-bye to five seniors: Megan Oetken, Jayden Hughes, Trinity Smith, Nicole Upmeyer, and Sadie Oulman.

