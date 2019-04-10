GHV girls compete in Sanger Co-ed Relays

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls track team competed in the Sanger Co-ed Relays hosted by West Hancock on Monday, April 1. The Cardinals placed fifth in the six team field with 76 points. Northwood Kensett won the meet with 128 points, followed by West Hancock with 117 points.

The hurdle events earned a majority of GHV’s points. The shuttle hurdle team of Mara Anderson, Rachel Hejlik, Kylie Anderson and Maddie Hinz won the event with a time of 1:15.28. Hinz and Mara Anderson followed that with a first and second place finish in the 100 meter hurdles. Hinz won the event with a time of 16.31. Anderson claimed runner-up honors with a time of 17.03.

Kylie Anderson was also a first place winner in the 200 meter dash with a time of 29.16.

Hinz placed second in the long jump with a leap of 13.3”.

Third place finishes went to Hejlik in the shot put with a toss of 31’11.5” and to the 4x100 team with a time of 57.66. Members of the relay were Mara Anderson, Kylie Anderson, Lorelei Cash and Hinz.

Other events placing at the meet included:

*Long Jump: Lorna Whelan, 4th, 12’3”

*100 M: Maddie Graham, 6th, 15.1

*400 Hurdles: Mikayla Nielsen, fifth, 1:42.15; Whelan, 6th, 1:48.20

*Sprint Medley: Leah Johnson, Lucy Schmidt, Abbey Case, Mikayla Nielsen, 6th, 2:27:09

*4x800: Elexis Carrison, Audrey Carrison, Emma Kudej, Morgan Lillebo, 5th, 14:02.53

*Distance Medley: Leah Johnson, Schmidt, Morgan Lillebo, Elexis Carrison, 4th, 5:48.47

*4x200: Graham, Case, Genesis Winter, Tricia Hall, 6th, 2:17.06

*4x400: E. Carrington, Nielsen, Kudej, Lillebo, 5th, 6:18.00