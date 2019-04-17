GHV girls compete at St. Ansgar and Clarion

by Michelle Watson

The Cardinals picked up one first place finish and four runner-up placements at the St. Ansgar meet.

Maddie Hinz won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.21. Mara Anderson was right behind her in 17.76 for runner-up honors.

Kylie Anderson placed second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 29.54. Hinz was also a runner-up. She was second in the long jump with a leap of 15’1”

The shuttle hurdle team of Mara Anderson, Rachel Hejlik, Kylie Anderson and Hinz were second in the shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:12.35.

Other place winners included:

*Shot put: Hejlik, 4th, 33’02”; Sabrina Hoover, 5th, 32’7.5”

*Sprint Medley: Leah Johnson, Maddie Graham, Lucy Schmidt, Morgan Lillebo, 6th, 2:17.05

*Distance Medley: Johnson, Graham, Whelan, Carrison, 6th, 5:42.44

*4x200: Johnson, Schmidt, Lorelei Cash, Kylie Anderson, 4th, 2:04.45

Clarion Meet

The Clarion meet on Tuesday, April 9, got a few events completed before the meet was called for rain.

The shuttle hurdle team got a chance to compete, and good thing, because they won the event with a time of 1:14.20. Members of the team were Mara Anderson, Rachel Hejlik, Kylie Anderson and Maddie Hinz.

Hinz also got to compete in the 100 meter hurdles, where she placed second with a time of 16.23.

Other place winners included:

*Shot put: Sabrina Hoover, 5th, 32’6”; Hejlik, 6th, 32’4”

*100 Hurdles: Mara Anderson, 5th, 17.76.

*Sprint Medley: Mara Anderson, Lorlei Cash, Hinz, Kylie Anderson, 5th, 2:04.54

*4x800: Elexis Carrison, Audrey Carrison, Morgan Lillebo, Emma Kudej, 5th, 13:20.59

*Distance Medley: Abby Christians, Maddie Graham, Lillebo, Audrey Carrison, 6th, 5:45.81

*4x200: Christians, Graham, Leah Johnson, Lucy Schmidt, 6th, 2:08.75