GHV defeats Clear Lake, 2-0, in soccer action

(Above) GHV’s Jared Shaw (10) and Clear Lake’s Landon Lovstad battle their way down the field. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

When Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura meet on the soccer field, the fans are sure to get a good game. The game on Friday in Clear Lake did not disappoint.

The two evenly matched teams had a tough go of it in the first half. The Lions were unlucky, with one shot going off the post and another off the cross bar to keep the score knotted at 0-0 by halftime.

In the second half, Clear Lake struggled playing into the wind and GHV capitalized on that to score two goals. GHV’s Kevin Meyers connected on one goal with an assist from Jared Shaw. Shaw scored the next goal with an assist from Landon Dalbeck. The two goals were enough for the Cardinals, as they defeated the Lions, 2-0.

“We knew Clear Lake was playing some good soccer, so our play had to be better than our last performance,” said GHV Coach Joe Albertson. “Areas that have been giving us trouble in the past improved against Clear Lake. The boys did much better in their spacing and checking for their opponent. We were able to switch the ball more effectively, which led to more opportunities on the offensive end.”

“We had trouble getting good pressure on the ball defensively and we were not communicating well when we did have the ball, which kept us from getting a lot of good locks on goal,” said Clear Lake Coach Zach Hall. “We were not playing well as a team and it showed with only four shots on goal.”

For GHV, Austin Bahensky had three shots on goal, while Shaw had two and Meyers had one.

Dalbeck was in the goal for the Cardinals. He had nine saves.

“Landon played well in goal. His goal kicks, throws and punts have been putting us in position to start a build or put a shot on goal,” said Albertson.