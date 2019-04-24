GHV Cardinals shut-out Webster City, 10-0

by Michelle Watson

Rainy weather didn’t damper the spirits of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer team, as they blanked Webster City on Tuesday, April 9. The Cardinals posted a 10-0 shut-out against the Lynx.

“It was another game to have opportunity for experimenting and everyone played very well,” said Coach Hanna DeVries.

Chloe Johnson led the way with 10 shots, four shots on goal and five goals. She also had one assist and one corner kick.

Allison Johnson also had a good game, scoring three goals. She also had three shots on goal and one assist.

Macey Spilman and Hailey Mullins each scored one goal. Spilman had three shots on goal and Mullins had two shots on goal.

Liz Richardson played 40 minutes in the net. She had seven saves. Morgan Ryerson also had time as the goalkeeper. She had four saves.

“Spirits were up despite the rain and the team didn’t let the positive attitude die down,” said DeVries.

Iowa Falls-Alden 1, GHV 0

It was not a game for the weak-hearted when GHV faced Iowa Falls-Alden on Monday, April 15. The Cadets prevailed, 1-0, in a hard-fought battle.

“The game was full of lots of competition and toughness,” said Coach Hanna DeVries.

The GHV defense was in top form. Coach DeVries also credited Morgan Ryerson, who had her first start at the goalkeeper position.

“Morgan has been working hard to get her skills up during practice and it shows,” said DeVries. “Everyone played as a team and came in with great attitude.”

It was just bad luck for the Cardinals that the Cadets were able to score with just :44 seconds remaining in the game for the win.

“Just some simple mistakes that we can easily fix and we’ll be ready for them next time,” said DeVries.

Allison Johnson had four shots on goal and two corner kicks. Hailey Mullins had three shots on goal and Chloe Johnson had two shots on goal.

Ryerson played the entire game in the net and had 13 saves.