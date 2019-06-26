GHV Cardinals battle hard but fall to West Fork, 3-2

(Above) GHV’s Dalton Graff threw a good game, but took the loss on the mound against West Fork on Wednesday. Graff allowed seven hits, three runs and struck out two. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

By Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team only managed to get one game played last week, due to uncooperative weather that canceled a game on Friday night.

The Cardinals battled hard, but couldn’t pull out a win when they faced West Fork on Wednesday, June 19.

“We played some of our better baseball so far this year against West Fork, we just couldn’t get the win,” said Coach Shawn Schlechter.

West Fork started strong, scoring two runs in the second inning and one in the third. GHV didn’t get rolling until the bottom of the fourth inning. Dalton Graff stepped to the plate with bases loaded. He struck a line drive double to right field, allowing Jared Shaw and Landon Dalbeck to score, 3-2. The next batter struck out, ending the Cardinal roll. Unfortunately, GHV couldn’t get any more runs across the plate over the next three innings.

West Fork had a strong pitcher. He sat down nine Cardinal batters and only walked one.

Graff took the loss for GHV. He pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. He struck out two and walked zero.

“Dalton gave us every chance, as he threw a pretty good game on the mound. He has continued to improve in every outing and his growth has continued to help us develop as a team on the mound,” said Schlechter.

The coach also credited Jack Ermer, who played a good game at shortstop, making some impressive plays to keep the game within reach.

The Cardinals had four hits from four batters, Dalbeck, Brody Boehnke, Graff and Jordan Upmeyer.

“We need to continue to make the small details important to find ourselves on the winning side of these 1-2 ballgames,” said Schlechter. “Hitting with runners in scoring position and limiting mistakes defensively are going to be the two biggest adjustments we need to make in order to play our best brand of baseball moving forward.”