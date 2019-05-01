GHV boys win triangulars at North Iowa and Eagle Grove

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys golf team fought the cold and windy weather on Monday, April 22, to capture a triangular championship at North Iowa. The Cardinals posted a score of 196, 11 strokes better than runner-up Belmond Klemme, who ended with a 207. North Iowa finished with a team score of 211.

Caden Vitek led the way for the Cardinals with a 45. He was only two stroked behind the medalist, Caden Christianson, of Belmond-Klemme.

Rounding out the GHV score was Sam Wood with a 47. Eric Heitland shot a 50 and Noah Boeckleman carded a 54. Also golfing was Jordan Upmeyer and Ryan Kumsher, who both shot a 58.

Eagle Grove Meet

The GHV boys posted a season-best score when they competed at Eagle Grove on Tuesday, April 23.

“The team is playing much