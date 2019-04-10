GHV boys track team competes in three meets

by Michelle Watson

It was a busy week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boy’s track, with three meets.

West Hancock Meet

It was a cold night for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys when they traveled to Britt for the Bob Sanger Relays on Monday, April 1. The Cardinals placed fifth out of six teams with 50 points. Lake Mills won the meet with 166 points, followed by Northwood-Kensett with 120 points.

“It was nice to be able to get on the track and run against live competition,” said Coach Ryan Hinders. “We had some positives come from this cold night.”

Devion Moore earned the highest placement for the Cardinals with a second place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.44.

The Cardinals captured a few third place finishes. Nathan Larson had a personal best time in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:15.57. Tyler Nielsen placed third in the shot put with a throw of 39’3”. Jake Hejlik was third in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:24.16.

The 4x800 meter relay team was the highest placing relay with a third place finish in 9:47.72. Members of the relay were Larson, Kris Hammitt, Caleb Renner and Hejlik.

Other events that placed included:

*Discus: Nielsen, 6th, 93’04”

*Long Jump: Moore, 6th, 17’05”

*100 M: Holden Larson, 4th, 11.75; Moore, 5th, 11.78

*200 M: H. Larson, 5th, 25.00

*Sprint Medley: Jason Lillebo, Alex Winters, Jacob Hasler, Nick Billings, 6th, 1:57

*Distance Medley: Patrick Carew, Billings, Luke Brown, Aiden Richardson, 4th, 4:34.68

*4x100: Lillebo, Winters, Hasler, Nielsen, 5th, 53.44

*4x400: Brown, Carew, Hammitt, Renner, 6th, 4:20.09

Eagle Grove Meet

Back-to-back meets didn’t go well for the Cardinals as they competed on tired legs on Tuesday, April 2, in Eagle Grove.

“Coming off the cold meet the night before, we ran into some solid competition in Eagle Grove. The boys did compete well and worked hard,” said Coach Ryan Hinders.

GHV finished in last place in the eight-team field with 4.5 points. Humboldt won the meet with 163 points.

Nathan Larson ran a personal best time of 5:19 in the 1600 meter run. He placed sixth.

The sprint medley team of Devion Moore, Jace Pringnitz, Holden Larson and Isaac Knutson placed fifth with a time of 1:44.35.

The distance medley team also captured a fifth place finish. Luke Brown, Patrick Carew, Caleb Renner and Nathan Larson ran the race in 4:05.98.

“This meet gave us an opportunity to gain some experience on tired legs,” said Hinders.

Cowboy Relays

The GHV boys picked up a couple of first place finishes at the Cowboy Relays on Friday, April 5, in Clarion. The team finished in fifth place out of six teams with 58 points. Forest City won the meet with 144 points, followed closely by Clear Lake with 143.5.

“We had a good night of running,” said Coach Ryan Hinders. “Reece Smith won the 3200 meter run and the 4x100 took first place.”

Smith won the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:36.

Another individual place winner was Devion Moore in the long jump with a leap of 17’9”

GHV had quite a bit of success in the relay events, with three