GHV boys compete in Cadet Relays

by Michelle Watson

The weather may have been nasty Tuesday, April 9, but the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys didn’t let it hamper their night at the Cadet Relays in Iowa Falls. The Cardinals finished fourth in the nine-team meet. The hosting Cadets won the meet with 173 points, followed by West Hancock with 128.5. GHV ended with 85 points, just three and one-half points behind third place North Butler.

“It was another night of cold wind and rain, but we showed our toughness and had some good results,” said Coach Ryan Hinders.

The team had two individual first place finishes. Tyler Nielsen won the shot put with a throw of 42’2.5”. Reece Smith won the 800 meter run with a time of 1:59.70.

Nathan Larson was the runner-up in the 1600 meter run with a personal best time of 5:06.73.

Devion Moore ran a personal best in the 200 meter dash in 24.61, good for third place. Caleb Renner also ran a personal best in the 800 meter run and captured third place with his time of 2:08.18.

The highest placing relay was the 4x100 with a time of 48.84 and a third place finish. Members of the relay are Moore, Jason Lillebo, Patrick Carew and Holden Larson.

Other place winners included:

*Long Jump: Moore, 4th, 17’8.5”

*3200: Kris Hammitt, 5th, 11:49.42

*100: Larson, 5th, 12.17

*400: Larson, 4th, 56.38

*1600: Jake Hejlik, 4th, 5:15.74

*Sprint Medley: Moore, Lillebo, Carew, Larson, 6th, 1:47.26

*4x800: Hejlik, Luke Brown, Caleb Renner, Aiden Richardson, 5th, 9:20.25

*Distance Medley: Lillebo, Anthony Singley, Jacob Hasle, Nick Billings, 6th, 4:27.40

*4x400: Braden Renner, Hammitt, Billings, Caleb Renner, 6th, 4:11.86