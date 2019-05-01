GHV boys compete at two meets

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys did well in the events they competed in at the Northwood-Kensett track meet on Monday, April 22. Unfortunately, they had plenty of open events that hurt the team score. Central Springs won the meet with 198 points, followed by St. Ansgar with 148.5. GHV was fifth in the seven-team field with 34 points.

A highlight of the meet was the distance medley team winning the event with a time of 3:50.91. Members of the relay included Holden Larsen, Luke Brown, Caleb Renner and Reece Smith.

Another highlight was Tyler Nielsen placing second in the shot put with a throw of 41’10.25”.

The shuttle hurdle team, consisting of John Grady, Nick Billings, Jason Lillebo and Braden Renner, placed third with a time of 1:23.84.

“The weather conditions were tough again tonight with the wind and rain,” said Coach Ryan Hinders. “Our kids ran hard and I am proud of the toughness they showed.”

Other placements included:

•3200: Kris Hammitt, 6th, 12:23.71

•400: Nathan Larson, 6th, 56.94

•400 Hurdles: Brown, 4th, 1:06.45

•4x200: Grady, Billings, Braden Renner, Nielsen, 4th, 1:54.92

Cardinal Relays

Ideal weather helped the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys post some good times and several personal records on Tuesday, April 23, when the team hosted the Cardinal Relays.

The team placed sixth in the 10-team field with 76 points. Lake Mills won the meet with 162 points, followed by Belmond-Klemme with 112.

GHV captured two first place finishes. Caleb Renner won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:05.56. The 4x200 relay team of Devion Moore, Jace Pringnitz, Holden Larson and Isaac Knutson won the event with a time of 1:36.44.

Nathan Larson got runner-up honors in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:26.69. He also had success in the 400 meter dash, placing third in 56.86.

The 4x100 team finished in second place. The team of Moore, Pringnitz, Larson and Knutson ran the race in 45.91.

The sprint medley team of Larson, Pringnitz, Moore and Knutson were third with a time of 1:42.38.

Other events placing included:

•Shot Put: Tyler Nielsen, 4th, 41’05”

•4x800: Kris Hammit, Nick Billings, Aiden Richardson, Renner, 4th, 9:36.15

•Shuttle Hurdle: Braden Renner, Patrick Carew, Jason Lillebo, John Grady, 5th, 1:18.57

•Distance Medley: Lillebo, Grady, Carew, Luke Brown, 4th, 4:08.56

•1600: Larson, 4th, 5:15.72

•4x400: Carew, Billings, Richardson, Brown, 6th, 4:00.62

John Larson Relays

The Cardinals traveled to Armstrong on Thursday, April 25, to compete n the John Larson Relays. Garrigan won the meet with 147 points, followed by Northwood-Kensett with 127 points. GHV was sixth with 56 points.

The highlight of the meet was having two first place relays. The 4x100 relay team of Moore, Pringnitz, Larson and Knutson won the race with a time of 46.22. Also winning was the sprint medley team with a time of 1:43.52. Members of that relay included Larson, Pringnitz, Moore and Caleb Renner.

Renner, Larson and Nielsen all placed second in individual events. Nielsen was second in the shot put with a throw of 39’9.50”. Renner clocked 2:07.55 in the 800 meter run, while Larson finished the 1600 meter run in 5:12.96 for runner-up honors.

“We fought through the windy conditions and gained some valuable experience that we will need going into the next two weeks,” said Coach Ryan Hinders.

Other events placing include:

•3200: Kris Hammit, 6th, 12:26.41

•Shuttle hurdle: Braden Renner, Billings, Lillebo, Grady, 4th

•100: Knutson, 4th, 12.08

•400: Larson, 5th, 57.8

•4x200: Lillebo, Grady, Braden Renner, Jacob Hasler, 6th, 1:45.79