Get ready, get set….

Feb. 1 opening date planned for Wellness Center

by Marianne Gasaway

If you didn’t quite get around to making a New Year’s resolution, there’s still time.

The Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center had hoped for a Jan. 3 opening, but construction delays pushed back the opening date. Finally, the much-anticipated opening is almost here. Executive Director Adam Long says Feb. 1 is the date the doors will open, offering activities for every age.

Long told the City Council Monday night a membership promotion has launched and a website will be open and operational this week. City staff are assembling fitness equipment this week and moving it into position. Front desk workers will start orientation Jan. 17, he said.

Flooring installation is underway on both levels of the facility, with the suspended walking track surface being finished this week. Crews got a good start on laying the wooden planks for two full size courts in the center of the building last week. This week they will be sanded and sealed. Field turf and surfaces for other main floor multi-purpose courts will follow, along with the regulation 200 meter indoor track with long jump pit.