Gerhardt and Lollar win for boys tennis team

Jaxson Gerhardt posted a hard-fought victory in the number one singles match and Nathan Lollar did the same at number four, but that was all the Lions could manage against Waverly-Shell Rock Monday, May 10. The Go-Hawks recorded a 7-2 victory.

Both Lions were pushed to super tiebreakers against their W-SR opponents. In a super tiebreaker the first player to get to 10 wins. The margin of victory must be two.

“Nathan continued to battle and ended up winning in a very long match that took two hours to play,” explained Coach Rich Peters. “Jaxson was down 7-3 in his super tiebreaker. He came back to win the next seven points and the match.”

W-SR 7, CL 2

Singles

Jaxson Gerhardt (CL) def. Brady Ramker, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Benny Ramker (WSR) def. Ben Loge, 6-2, 6-3

Isaac Becker (WSR) def. Justin Kerr, 6-0, 6-0

Nathan Lollar (CL) def. Mason Ellerbrook, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 13-11

Aidan Kelly (WSR) def. Cabot Neuberger, 6-1, 6-0

Isaac Britt (WSR) def. Carter Markwardt, 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

Ramker/Ramker (WSR) over Gerhardt/Loge, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

Becker/Ellerbrook (WSR) over Kerr/Lollar, 3-6, 6-1, 10-7

Kelly/Pugh (WSR) over Neuberger/Markwardt, 7-5, 6-1

JV Results

Branden Kuhlmeier/Trey Olthoff tied, 3-3

Kuhlmeier/Olthoff lost, 4-2

Kuhlmeier/Olthoff lost, 5-1

Olthoff/Gavin Rich lost, 4-2

Gavin Rich won, 4-3

Rich lost, 4-2

Rich lost, 5-1