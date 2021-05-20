Gerhardt and Lollar win for boys tennis team

Jaxson Gerhardt posted a hard-fought victory in the number one singles match and Nathan Lollar did the same at number four, but that was all the Lions could manage against Waverly-Shell Rock Monday, May 10. The Go-Hawks recorded a 7-2 victory.
Both Lions were pushed to super tiebreakers against their W-SR opponents. In a super tiebreaker the first player to get to 10 wins. The margin of victory must be two.
“Nathan continued to battle and ended up winning in a very long match that took two hours to play,” explained Coach Rich Peters. “Jaxson was down 7-3 in his super tiebreaker. He came back to win the next seven points and the match.”
W-SR 7, CL 2
Singles
Jaxson Gerhardt (CL) def. Brady Ramker, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7
Benny Ramker (WSR) def. Ben Loge, 6-2, 6-3
Isaac Becker (WSR) def. Justin Kerr, 6-0, 6-0
Nathan Lollar (CL) def. Mason Ellerbrook, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 13-11
Aidan Kelly (WSR) def. Cabot Neuberger, 6-1, 6-0
Isaac Britt (WSR) def. Carter Markwardt, 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
Ramker/Ramker (WSR) over Gerhardt/Loge, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)
Becker/Ellerbrook (WSR) over Kerr/Lollar, 3-6, 6-1, 10-7
Kelly/Pugh (WSR) over Neuberger/Markwardt, 7-5, 6-1
JV Results
Branden Kuhlmeier/Trey Olthoff tied, 3-3
Kuhlmeier/Olthoff lost, 4-2
Kuhlmeier/Olthoff lost, 5-1
Olthoff/Gavin Rich lost, 4-2
Gavin Rich won, 4-3
Rich lost, 4-2
Rich lost, 5-1