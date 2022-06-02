Gerhardt and Loge compete in Class 1A State Tennis Tourney

by Marianne Gasaway

The doubles team of Jaxson Gerhardt and Ben Loge, who advanced to the Class 1A State Tennis Tournament as runner-up in their District, suffered back-to-back losses and were eliminated from Tuesday’s competition at Byrnes Park in Waterloo with an 0-2 record.

The Lions, who were seeded 12th, faced Jake Ross and Jayden Cattle, from Ballard, in the first round. The seventh seeded Ballard seniors sent the Lions into the consolation bracket with 6-2, 6-3 set scores.

“Ben and Jaxson got off to a slow start in the first match against Ballard. Ballard also played a style the two were not used to,” said Lions Coach Rich Peters.

In the consolation round, Gerhardt and Loge pushed their Fairfield opponents, Garrett Flanagan and Jace Hannes, to the limit in the first set, 7-5.

“In the first set against Fairfield, the two played their best set of the tournament,” said Coach Peters. “They played more aggressively and volleyed well.”

Ultimately, the Lions couldn’t keep pace in the second set and were eliminated by a 6-1 second set score. Fairfield was the 10th seed in the 1A competition.

It was the final high school match for Gerhardt, who was Clear Lake’s top player throughout his senior season. Loge, a junior, will return next season for the Lions.

“This was a great experience for both. Hopefully, Ben will learn from this and be motivated for next year,” concluded Peters.