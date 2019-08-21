Geraldine W. Price

On Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, the Lord, Our Father in Heaven, gently closed the eyes of Geraldine “Gerry” Wanieta Price, 85, of Clear Lake, and gently took her home to be with Him, and reunited with her loved ones who preceded her in death.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place through Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels in Clear Lake. She requested that no visitation or funeral services be held.

Geraldine was born the daughter of William and Louise Elsberry in 1934, raised and educated in Boone Co., graduating from Ogden Public Schools in 1952.

She was united in marriage to Morris Rex Price, in Rural Boone, Iowa. This union was blessed with two children, Jo Ellen (Randy) Olson, and Alan Jay (Susan) Price. She was the grandmother of seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Wilma Brown, of Boone, Lenora (David) Hiddleson, of Perry; sister-in-law, Yvonne Elsberry, of Boone; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1992; two infant daughters; two infant sons; her parents; three sisters; three brothers; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Gerry will be remembered for her cheerful spirit and kind heart.

Condolences may be directed to the Price Family at 3600 North Shore Dr., Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.