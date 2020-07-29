Geraldine Miller, 93, of Clear Lake, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Heritage Care Center, in Mason City, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A private celebration of Geraldine’s life was held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Dean Hess officiating. Her family gathered and laid her to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, in Mason City.

Memorials may be directed to the Clear Lake Arts Center or the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce in honor of Geraldine.

Geraldine Farrer was born July 23, 1926, in Mason City, the daughter of Harry and LeVerna Monica (Crepow) Farrer. Growing up in Mason City she graduated from Mason City High School in 1944, continuing her education at the University of Iowa. On July 15, 1962 Geraldine married Kenneth Edward Miller, in Mason City. Four children were a part of this union, Carol, Linda, Deborah, and Bruce.

Geraldine owned and operated The Knit A-Way and her own secretarial service for many years until her retirement in 1984.

Geraldine was a devout Lutheran. She was a longtime member of the Occident Club, Tri-T Bridge Club, and the Clear Lake Arts Tuesday Artists. She loved to knit and create all kinds of art. Geraldine was a private lady who enjoyed time spent at home tending to her blooming garden or swimming in her pool. Cherished memories were made around the table with her Friday coffee friends, paired with a cinnamon roll to be critiqued by all.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Raymond) Collins, Dr. Deborah Marynak, and Bruce (Michelle) Williams; step-daughter, Carol Ann Strom; grandchildren, Tama (Bill) Dixon, Carrie LaBorde, Mickie Jacobsen, Kellie (Russ) Loberg, Stephanie Williams, Shelly Williams, and Heather Williams; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Williams and Dakoda Webb; brother-in-law, Russell (Dorothy) Miller; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Those greeting her in Heaven are her husband of 45 years, Kenneth; her parents, Harry and LeVerna; two grandchildren, Shane LeRoy and Brenden Edward Collins; step-grandson, Kenny Strom; a great-grandson, Frank Paul Schramel; brother, Richard C. Farrer; sister-in-law, Doris Greer; and brother-in-law, Lester (Pearl) Miller.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Heritage Care Center and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for their dedicated care of Geraldine. Your consideration and utmost attention to Geraldine’s comfort will be forever remembered.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.