Geraldine L. Brower

Geraldine Lavon Brower, 84, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Marlow, Okla.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.

Geraldine was born Wednesday, May 26, 1937, in Crystal Lake, Iowa, to Henry and Evelyn (Peck) Brower. She was a graduate of Clear Lake High School. Geraldine worked as a secretary and in sales for Winnebago. She lived in Clear Lake all of her life.

Geraldine enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, traveling, scrap booking, and collecting drift wood and sea glass. She also enjoyed taking care of animals and she loved her dog. Geraldine’s family was most important to her and she loved spending time with them. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include two sons, Dan Gerald Kaler and wife, Sheryl, of Marlow, and Michael B. Kaler, of Minnesota; two grandchildren, David Kaler and wife, Monica, of Edmond, and Gabriel Kaler and wife, Meaghan, of Celina, Texas; great-grandchildren, Mekhi and Azlin; two brothers, Dennis Brower, of Calif., and David Brower, of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents.

