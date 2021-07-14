Geraldine Hess

Geraldine “Geri” Hess, 92, of Peoria, Az., formerly of Clear Lake and Mason City, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home in Arizona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

In Geri’s honor, donations are suggested to Jilli’s Group Home, the Phoenix Residence: Phoenix Residence, Inc.; C/O Close the Gap; 330 Marie Ave. East; West St. Paul, MN 55118. Charity Tax ID: 41-6170035.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.